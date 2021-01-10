LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

