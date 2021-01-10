Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

