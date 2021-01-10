Leonard Osser Sells 45,240 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $134,253.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,512.00.

MLSS stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

