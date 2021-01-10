Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.64.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.64. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
