Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.64.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.64. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

