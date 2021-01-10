LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:LC opened at $11.31 on Thursday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,933 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

