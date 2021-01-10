Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0003

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $243,918.90 and $115.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars.

