Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGGNY. HSBC raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Legal & General Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

