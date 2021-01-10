Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $495.00

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market capitalization of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Token Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation . The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.