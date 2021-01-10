Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

LNTH opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lantheus by 62.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 76.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

