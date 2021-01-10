Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB)’s share price rose 21.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

About Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; credit cards; and home equity, term, auto, and personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

