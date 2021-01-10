Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Landec by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.