Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 69.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $2,710,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $1,927,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.15.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

