LanaCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a market cap of $253,449.96 and approximately $245.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,948,947,180 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.