Lake Street Capital Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $215.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total value of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.