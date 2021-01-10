LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $25.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price objective hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.79.

NYSE:SAR opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

