Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $156,300.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $18,720.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00.

LADR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

