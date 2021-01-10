Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.75. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $220.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

