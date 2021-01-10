Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $220.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

