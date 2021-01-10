Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $213.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $220.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

