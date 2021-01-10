La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

LZB opened at $43.28 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,858.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

