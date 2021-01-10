L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

LB opened at $46.75 on Friday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

