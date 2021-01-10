K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

