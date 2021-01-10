Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $84.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

KRYS stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,632 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

