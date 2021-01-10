Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 918,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 742,138 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,673 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

