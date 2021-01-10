Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 147,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,094. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $698.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.