Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNSL. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.60.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $210.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.52. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

