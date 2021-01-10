Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Trading Up 15.8%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 154,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 42,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,472 shares of company stock worth $238,127. Corporate insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services comprises about 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.