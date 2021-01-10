Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $529.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

