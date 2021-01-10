KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.19 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.