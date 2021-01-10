Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €584.62 ($687.78).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €586.30 ($689.76) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €584.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €547.13.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

