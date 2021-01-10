Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €15.20 ($17.88) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.72.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

