Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kellogg by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 265,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

