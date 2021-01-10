Keep4r (KP4R) Trading 34.7% Higher This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $922,648.63 and $109,096.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00032477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00233058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00055326 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,661 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

