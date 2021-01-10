Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $9.13. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 3,218 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $972.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $166,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

