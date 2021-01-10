KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.