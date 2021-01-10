KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
