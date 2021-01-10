K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.36

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.36 and traded as high as $41.09. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 9,882 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

