Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.20. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

