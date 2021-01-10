Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

