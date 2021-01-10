Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $226,606.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00654292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00233227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

