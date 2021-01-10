JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08). 35,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 67,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.76. The company has a market cap of £217.31 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

