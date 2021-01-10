JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $203.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.18.

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

