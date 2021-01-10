JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

