JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

