JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $152.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

