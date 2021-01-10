JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

