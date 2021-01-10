JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $19.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.24.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

