JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Underweight

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

