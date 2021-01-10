JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $100.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.79.

NYSE:VFC opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $97.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

