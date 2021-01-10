JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $108.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Shares of RL opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

