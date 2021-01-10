JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.66 ($178.42).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €140.37. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

